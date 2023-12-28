Over 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in Martin County drug sting; 3 New York men charged

MARTIN COUNTY − A narcotics sting in a Walmart parking lot netted vice detectives 2½ pounds of fentanyl − the largest volume of the drug ever trafficked in to the county − and three arrests, sheriff's officials announced Thursday.

Martin County Sheriff's Office agents seized the drug, with an estimated $300,000 street value, Wednesday.

Each of the three men, who officials said traveled from Bronx, New York, to Stuart to sell the 10,000 blue pills, are facing a potential minimum 25-year prison sentence if convicted for interstate drug trafficking.

Sheriff William Snyder spoke Thursday afternoon at the Sheriff's Office about the operation.

The seizure of 2.5 pounds, or 10,000 pills, of fentanyl during was announced by Martin County Sheriff's Office Thursday with officials saying the drug operation led to the arrests of three New York men on trafficking charges on Wednesday December 27,2023.

Typically, Snyder said, if detectives seized fentanyl, it was "5 (or) 6 pills," but the total weight taken Wednesday made it, "a record amount of narcotics."

The pills were pressed and marked to appear as counterfeit opioid prescription painkillers, he said.

"... So this, had it hit our streets, we would've been awash in it," said Snyder.

He cited what he said were local fatal overdose statistics: In 2022, 51 people died, while, so far, in 2023, 49 people have died in fentanyl-related overdoses. There were also "a multitude" of ongoing cases emerging this year that Snyder said could push 2023 past last year's total.

"...Our field tests indicate this is a high potency fentanyl ... so every one of those pills had the potential of killing whoever took them," he said.

Yelson Daniel Alvarez-Ortiz, 25; Jeffry Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ortiz, 29; and Carlos Almonte-Melo, 35, were each charged with trafficking 4 grams or more of fentanyl.

Snyder said they were part of "a major trafficking organization with tentacles throughout South Florida."

The men were said in arrest records to be part of "a crew ... from New York" who planned to sell the pills in Stuart for $38,000 in a deal set for 12 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter automotive parking lot in the 4000 block of Southeast Federal Highway.

According to those records, when their black Toyota sport utility vehicle arrived, deputies used a "vehicle immobilization technique," arresting the three men while one ran, was pursued and caught.

The reports state the plastic bags full of fentanyl pills were found under a seat in the SUV.

Detectives requested the men be held in jail without bond, saying in the arrest records, each frequented the Dominican Republic, none had ties to Florida and all were considered flight risks.

Snyder said he hoped they would at least be given a $300,000 bail, but a judge "for reasons I cannot tell you," set their bail each at $200,000.

"I suspect with that lower bond, they'll be out and they'll be gone and they are a flight risk," he said.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

