Over 2 pounds of pot found allegedly in car

Jun. 5—SLEEPY EYE — More than 2 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of THC cartridges and other drugs allegedly were found in a Sleepy Eye man's car after he was stopped for driving while under the influence.

Jacob Anthony Madson, 29, was charged with several felony counts of drug sales and possession as well as misdemeanor DWI Friday in Brown County District Court.

A witness reported a suspected drunken driver, and an officer pulled him over after seeing him drive over a curb and nearly hit a tree early Tuesday afternoon in Sleepy Eye.

Madson failed field sobriety tests and said he had used medical marijuana, according to a court complaint.

Inside Madson's car an officer allegedly found over 1,000 grams of marijuana, over 200 THC vape cartridges, over 250 grams of marijuana wax, nearly 100 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, prescription painkillers and an anecdote for opioid overdoses.