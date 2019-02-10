Over 20 gorgeous jewelry pieces to gift this Valentine's Day

This year, really wow your Valentine with a beautiful piece of jewelry!

From fine jewelry to fashion jewelry, you can't go wrong with picking out something truly special for your sweetheart this February 14th. And while the word 'jewelry' may cause images of big diamonds and bigger price tags to come to mind, you don't need to spend thousands of dollars (unless that's your thing) to bring home a stunning necklace or pair of earrings. Shop over 20 of our favorite pieces of jewelry in the gallery below at every price point.