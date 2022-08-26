Over 20 million homeless after record floods hit Pakistan
Pakistan declared a state of emergency and appealed for international help after prolonged monsoon rains killed nearly 1,000 people and left over 20 million homeless.
STORY: Americans are headed for a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising joblessness as the U.S. central bank raises interest rates to fight high inflation, Powell warned in his bluntest language yet about what is in store for the world's biggest economy.In a speech kicking off the Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming, Powell said the Fed will raise rates as high as needed to restrict growth, and would keep them there "for some time" to bring down inflation that is running at more than three times the Fed's 2% goal.
Kylie Jenner exclusively told E! News the core of her obsession with makeup during the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event in Los Angeles.
The single comes from her latest album 'Special.'
Kendall Jenner rocked a Y2K-inspired beauty look for a Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty event. Here's what you need to recreate her makeup!
She literally paired them with a nearly $2,300 dress.
Erica Carranzo said that $10,000 would literally get her off the streets.
In a now viral video recorded by victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and threatening several Indian American women outside a Plano restaurant on Wednesday.
A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a group of friends outside a Texas restaurant on Wednesday shouting "go back to India."
Give guests of Six Flags Great Adventure were taken to local medical facilities after a mishap on the El Toro roller coaster.
New body camera video shows a dramatic confrontation between police and two armed robbery suspects in the Fairfax District.
Police said the attack happened Wednesday night and the woman was arrested Thursday afternoon. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road — but the victim, a mixed-martial artist, fought back.
Conservatives on social media expressed outrage over a viral video showing a young child on a stripper pole at a North Carolina gay pride event.
A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney Norman Pattis refused to answer questions citing his Fifth Amendment rights during a hearing on whether he should be disciplined for giving the confidential records to unauthorized persons — other lawyers for Jones in Texas. The hearing was connected to a Connecticut lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against Jones for calling the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown a hoax.
“I was almost mugged before and people around me froze so I wanted to make sure I could help somebody out,” the dog walker said.
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried serving an eviction notice
Wife of founder of People of Praise says members ‘were always crying’ during discussions about women’s subservience to men
They carried her 2.5 miles down the mountain after she got injured on her hike.
Police said the suspect came up behind the victim and started hitting him repeatedly with an 18-inch metal tool. Now, police are looking to ID the suspect. They say he may have driven off in a lime green Kia Soul.
I know that police arrest Black people for anything these days but this is just outrageous. A Childersburg, Ala. pastor was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, according to WBRC. Per the video footage, several witnesses confirmed he was supposed to be there but the officers refused to remove his handcuffs.