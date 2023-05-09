Over 200 executions in Iran this year to date -UN

STORY: The United Nations says Iran has executed

at least 209 people so far this year

(Ravina Shamdasani, UN Human Rights Office)

“At this rate, Iran is worryingly on the same track as last year when around 580 people were reportedly executed. This is an abominable record, particularly when you consider the growing consensus for universal abolition of the death penalty ... The exact number of executions is unknown due to lack of Government transparency, and the figure is likely to be higher."

The majority have been for drug-related

offences, according to the UN