Over 200 individuals charged with sharing videos, photos of military positions – SBU

SBU emphasizes that in fact these people helped the Russians prepare, carry out and adjust the strikes

Ukraine’s SBU security service has charged more than 200 people for illegally disseminating information about the work of air defense and other military units since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the SBU press service reported on June 29.

The agency said that those charged had helped the Russians prepare, carry out, and adjust the accuracy of strikes on Ukrainian territory.

They are charged with unauthorized dissemination of information about the direction and movement of weapons, the armed forces or other military formations.

If convicted, they face up to 12 years in prison.

According to the investigation, most of the suspects deliberately passed information to Russia about the locations and movements of Ukrainian defense forces.

The SBU also reports that it has identified six residents of the capital who illegally disseminated information about the work of air defense forces during the massive Russian attack on Kyiv in the early hours of May 16.

"Charges have been issued against four of the suspects," the SBU press service said.

"Indictments have been submitted to court for two of the suspects. The investigation into the remaining suspects continues."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine