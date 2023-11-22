Over 200 migrants found locked in a trailer in Mexico

STORY: Officials of the Mexican Institute of Migration with the support of the National Guard and the Ministry of Defence found the foreigners huddled together in the back of a tractor-trailer after a road chase. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

The group included undocumented people from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, 26 of them were minors.

The migrants were moved to the Acayucan migration station where they underwent a medical checkup and received water and food.