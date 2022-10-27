Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop

A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

The Drug Task Force said a car was pulled over on I-40 in Brownsville, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

Agents let a canine sniff around the car and the dog hit on the on the cargo area, the Drug Task Force said.

When authorities searched the cargo area, they said they found brand-new duffel bags containing 227 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

The weed was on its way to Nashville, the Drug Task Force said.

Three men were arrested.

