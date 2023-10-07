Over 200 Ukrainian companies start developing drones during 2023

Drone production in Ukraine grew a hundredfold in one year, so over 200 companies started developing drones.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during Question Time with the Government in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada

Details: Shmyhal noted that approaches to Ukrainian military industry development have been radically changed. A new company, according to modern standards of corporate management, was created on the state-owned defence industry company Ukroboronprom basis.

Quote: "The path of a drone from development to procurement is now as short as possible. Over the year, drone production has increased 100 times. More than 200 Ukrainian companies have embarked on the production of UAVs," Shmyhal said.

In addition, one of the government’s priorities is the implementation of the rapid recovery program. In 2023, UAH 62.3 billion (approximately US$1.7 billion) was allocated from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for various recovery programmes.

"The eVidnovlennia (eRestoration) programme introduced by the government is being actively implemented. Payments for home repairs have been agreed upon for 16,000 Ukrainian families. Housing certificates are being implemented for people whose homes have been completely destroyed," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal added that the government is also working on launching a humanitarian demining market. UAH 2 billion (approximately US$54.8 million) has been allocated from the State Budget 2024 for humanitarian demining.

