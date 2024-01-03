Over $200k in debt for Pittsburgh Career Institute students to be cancelled, AG ensures

Over a dozen students from the recently-shuttered Pittsburgh Career Institute will be seeing their debt balances erased.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, the AG’s office reached an agreement with the school that will erase $218,000 in outstanding debt balances when the institute closed.

>> Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’

“The sudden closure of Pittsburgh Career Institute left many students with outstanding balances,” Attorney General Henry said. “It is only right that these students are not on the hook for those balances. My office is committed to helping students who spend much money, time, and effort on higher education and do not receive the promised benefits.”

Channel 11 reported in November 2022 that the institute said “a number of factors outside the school’s control have led to closing.” The attorney general’s office said the Department of Education decided to no longer accept PCI’s institutional accreditor, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools.

Instead of finding a new accreditor in the allotted 18 months they were given, PCI closed with less than 200 enrolled students at the time.

Since January 1, 2020, the attorney general’s office has obtained more than $205 million in private and federal student loan debt cancellation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man accused of attempted homicide at local Sheetz dies after arrest Steelers get huge T.J. Watt injury news Man suspected of murdering wife in Uniontown arrested at Las Vegas resort VIDEO: Sara Innamorato sworn in as Allegheny County’s first female county executive DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts