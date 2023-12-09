Over 59K without power after severe weather rolls through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tens of thousands of people are dealing with outages after tornado activity passed through Middle Tennessee late Saturday afternoon.

As of 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, the Nashville Electric Service (NES) outage map shows 24,431 customers are without power because of 1,188 active events across the company’s coverage area, but that number is expected to rise over the next hour.

The largest NES outages appear to be in the Madison, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Saundersville, and Old Hickory Lake areas.

“Our system operations team is already assessing damage and putting plans together to restore power. To keep our staff safe, NES field crews will not be able to roll out on bucket trucks until the weather system clears our area,” NES wrote on Facebook. “CRITICAL INFO: With many power lines expected to be on the ground, it is important for everyone to stay away. It will be tough to see them in the dark as well. Keep family members far away from storm debris.”

Meanwhile, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation reported 27,861 members impacted by outages as of 5:35 p.m., broken down among the following counties:

Sumner County: 10,433 members affected

Robertson County: 7,337 members affected

Cheatham County: 4,839 customers affected

Montgomery County: 4,589 customers affected

Stewart County: 663 customers affected

Middle Tennessee Electric has only announced one major outage so far, which was reported at 5:02 p.m. in Wilson County, where 6,995 customers are without power.

