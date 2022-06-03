Over 220 jobs coming to Union County with new $47 million manufacturing site

A global chemical and plastics maker will open a manufacturing center in Union County, creating 227 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Friday.

Dymax Corporation’s expansion to North Carolina will mean a $46.7 million investment in Monroe, according to a news release from Cooper’s office.

Dymax will build a manufacturing, warehouse and office space of more than 100,000 square feet. The average salary for all new positions will be $66,343, above the current average wage in Union County of $49,129, according to the state.

Founded in 1980, the company’s headquarters is in Torrington, Connecticut. Dymax has other locations in Germany, Ireland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The company makes products like adhesives and coatings plus plastics and related equipment, the news release said. These systems use medium- to high-intensity light energy to quickly bond plastic, glass and metal substrates, according to Dymax’s website.

Products made by Dymax are used in medical catheters, electric vehicle batteries and consumer electronics circuit boards, according to the governor’s office.

North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee on Friday approved a Job Development Investment Grant to help bring Dymax to the state. The grant has a 12-year term, over which time the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $933 million, Cooper’s office said.

Dymax can get up to $1.2 million reimbursed to it over the course of the grant.

Monroe is about 27 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Other expansions around Charlotte

In addition to Dumax, a number of other companies have expanded or located in the Charlotte region, include pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. The company plans to build a major manufacturing facility in Concord, creating nearly 600 jobs and investing close to $1 billion.

Last month, Cooper’s office announced that a Northeast fresh food company was investing over $40 million in a manufacturing site in Gaston County.

And last year, a Germany company that is a supplier of conveyor systems, filter systems and metal processing pumps, said it will bring its U.S. headquarters to Gaston County, along with more than two dozen jobs and millions of dollars.