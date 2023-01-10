Over 190K people are without power from California storm. See where it's hit the most.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Over 190,000 people in California are currently experiencing power outages as the state continues to get pummeled by another power storm.

Power companies like Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Southern California Edison have tried to prepare for the storms and are currently attempting to respond to the widespread outages. PG&E added it had mobilized "its largest storm response effort in company history."

"As we make assessments, we will restore power as quickly as safety allows," Adam Wright, executive vice president of operations and chief operating officer of PGE&E, said in a statement. "Challenging conditions could delay our efforts and extend our customers’ outages, but we won’t rest until our last customer is safely restored."

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road during a rain on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

How many people are without power in California?

At least 190,570 power outages have been reported in California, as of 12 p.m. PT Tuesday, according to USA TODAY data.

There were over 226,000 people without power Tuesday morning.

How many counties are without power in California?

At least 47 counties in California have reported homes without power.

What counties have the most power outages in California?

Most power outages are occurring in Northern California's Bay Area, with the most reported in Santa Clara County at 44,274. Here are the counties with the most reported power outages, as of Tuesday morning:

Santa Clara County: 44,274

Los Angeles County: 18,870

Santa Cruz County: 17,132

San Mateo County: 12,905

Sacramento County: 12,487

California power outage map

Follow USA TODAY's live database on where power outages are being reported in California.

