Over 2K Coats Donated To Kids In Need At Great Neck Dealership

GREAT NECK, NY — Representatives from Long Island charities have received more than 2,000 coats for kids in need as part of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association's annual coat drive.

The event took place on Monday, Feb. 7 at North Bay Cadillac in Great Neck. And it was held in conjunction with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children in need.

In a statement released by GNYADA, car dealers across Long Island raised more than $85,000 to cover the cost of the coats.

"Local area automobile dealers' generosity and community spirit is well known, but the collective effort to raise money to help kids in need keep warm this winter has been extraordinary," said Mark Schienberg, president of GNYADA. "It gives me great pride to lead the organization that represents them and to coordinate this effort on their behalf."

Courtesy of GNYADA

The coats were given to a number of charities, including the Mildred W. Fairclough Foundation, Blessings Plan, New Horizon Counseling Center, Progressive Holiness Church, and Holiday's Promise.

According to the GNYADA, families are in desperate need of coats this winter due to the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19.

Operation Warm has reportedly received nearly triple the number of coat requests than ever before. That is why GNYADA says it teamed up with the organization to support New York children in need.

"We commend Long Island's local franchised new car retailers for their incredible collective effort to provide thousands of new warm coats to children in need this winter," said Operation Warm Executive Director Grace Sica. "They have gone above and beyond to help those less fortunate in the communities in which they live and work."

This article originally appeared on the Great Neck Patch