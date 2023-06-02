Over $2M in fentanyl, meth, cocaine, other drugs lead to sentence for Lake Worth dealer

A Lake Worth dealer arrested last year in what the police department called the largest drug bust in its history has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison, officials said Friday.

Jon Curb pleaded guilty May 16 in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth to the charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The judge gave Curb a 70-month sentence, according to a Lake Worth Police Department news release.

“This arrest and federal sentence sends a clear message — if you sell drugs in our community, you will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said in the release.

Police arrested Curb at a residence in the 6600 block of Lakeside Drive on May 20, 2022. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home and obtained a search warrant for narcotics. Officials later found 3,750 grams of drugs at the house, including suspected amphetamines or Adderall, fentanyl, DMT (dimethyltryptamine,) bath salts, cocaine, promethazine syrup, homemade alprazolam or Xanax, and methamphetamine.

A pill press and 11 guns were also seized in the operation. Officials estimated the street value of the drugs to be more than $2.2 million, making it the largest illicit pharmaceutical seizure in the Lake Worth Police Department’s history.

More than 11,000 lethal doses could have been made from the amount of drugs seized, Manoushagian said at the time of the operation.