Over $3,000 in electric bikes reportedly stolen from Eldorado home

Nov. 30—Two electric bicycles worth over $3,000 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in Eldorado.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were notified that a white RadRover Step-Thru Electric Fat Bike and a RadRover Electric Fat Bike were stolen from a vehicle parked at a home on Domingo Road around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a report.

The bikes are worth about $1,800 each, the report said.

The case remains under investigation.