Over 3,000 grams of ecstasy pills, stolen guns seized after joint search warrant at Atlanta home

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said they found pounds of drugs at an Atlanta home.

On Mar. 29, Atlanta officers along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted a search warrant at a home on Hendrix Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

During the search authorities reportedly found:

3,476.3 grams of ecstasy pills

562.3 grams of cocaine

28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

1,026 grams of marijuana

139 grams of moon rocks4

2 1-pint bottles of promethazine

18 grams of Xanax pills

24 grams of Oxycodone pills

6 Mango THC Vape cartridges

Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun

Savage Arms 12-gauge shotgun

Panzer Arms 12-gauge shotgun (reported stolen out of Atlanta)

Springfield Hellcat 9mm pistol ( reported stolen out of Gwinnett County)

Glock 26 9mm pistol (reported stolen out of Scottsdale, AZ)

Glock 43 9mm pistol

$2,230 in cash

Police arrested 54-year-old Walter McCarter at the home.

He has reportedly been arrested 13 previous times in Georgia.

He’s facing charges for trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities also arrested Michael Matthews, 37, at the home for an outstanding warrant out of Douglasville.

