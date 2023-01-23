Over 30 catalytic converters stolen from East Hartford school buses

Jan. 23—EAST HARTFORD — Police said more than 30 catalytic converters were stolen from two bus companies over the weekend.

Police said First Student at 68 Alna Lane and Autumn Transportation buses at 52 Oakland Ave. reported that catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicles between Friday and Monday.

It's unclear if any student transportation was affected early today as a result of the thefts.

No arrests have been made as of this morning. Detectives are reviewing evidence, including surveillance camera footage.

