Over 30 guns reported stolen from pawn shop found in Ga. man’s home, deputy says
A man was arrested last week after authorities found many stolen firearms in his home.
Crisp County Sheriff officials said on April 12, deputies, Mid-South Special Response Team officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at a home on Sheppard Drive.
Officials secured the warrant after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported a burglary at Howard’s Pawn & Jewelry on April 5.
The investigation revealed that the homeowner, 32-year-old Rontavious Jackson of Cordele, had 31 stolen firearms, one additional firearm and several boxes of ammunition.
Authorities confirmed that all of the firearms in Jackson’s home were reported stolen by Howard’s Pawn & Jewelry.
Jackson was arrested and charged with 32 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.
“I am incredibly proud of our agency and the successful collaboration between our local and federal partners,” Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
