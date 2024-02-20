Over 30 pounds of drugs found after traffic stop in Englewood

A man is in jail after around 30 pounds of illegal drugs were allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop.

Omar Rodriguez from Santa Rosa, California was arrested by officers with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, according to a media release.

Officers conducted a probable cause traffic stop on Rodriguez’s car in Englewood on Tuesday.

Crews found nine kilos of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine.

Rodriguez is facing drug trafficking charges.