Over 30 pounds of drugs found after traffic stop in Englewood
A man is in jail after around 30 pounds of illegal drugs were allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop.
Omar Rodriguez from Santa Rosa, California was arrested by officers with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, according to a media release.
Officers conducted a probable cause traffic stop on Rodriguez’s car in Englewood on Tuesday.
Crews found nine kilos of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine.
Rodriguez is facing drug trafficking charges.