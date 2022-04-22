Over 30 Vendors Set For Oak Lawn Chamber Health and Safety Expo

OAK LAWN, IL The Oak Lawn Chamber of Commerce along with the Village of Oak Lawn will host a free Health-Safety Expo on Wednesday, April 27. The expo runs from 9 to noon at the Oak Lawn Senior Center, 5220 W. 105th St. There is no cost to attend, and the expos is open to all ages.

More than 30 health and safety vendors will participate, providing services and educational materials on important health issues that affect the community. Services include: free blood pressure checks, balance screening, COVID-19 vaccinations, diabetic screenings, fingerprinting, glaucoma screenings and product samples. There will also be a medical disposal box for expired medications and much more.

From 9:30 to 11:30 am, the chamber will be offering complimentary shredding services sponsored by State Rep. Kelly Burke (36th District).

There will also be an area where everyone can sit down to relax with a cup of coffee and a treat. For more information, please contact the Chamber office at 708-424-8300, or email, office@oaklawnchamber.com

This article originally appeared on the Oak Lawn Patch