Over 300 dogs rescued in largest-ever crackdown on dogfighting in SC, officials say

ValeryBrozhinsky/Getty Images/iStockphoto
35
John Monk, Noah Feit
·4 min read

A joint team of more than 60 South Carolina and federal authorities rescued more than 300 dogs around the Midlands over the weekend.

The animals were part of a major, multi-county dogfighting operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday in a news release.

It’s believed to be the biggest bust of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history, according to the release.

“To force dogs to fight, often to the death, for the enjoyment of others is not only a federal crime, it is also cruel, sadistic, and can create a haven for other illicit activities involving drugs and firearms,” U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the raids were aimed at seizing the dogs, and more than 20 people were arrested on state charges relating to animal cruelty and dogfighting.

After officers broke up a planned dogfighting match Saturday in Richland County, they conducted raids the next morning at various residences and properties in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Lee, and Sumter counties, according to the release. The officers executed 23 search warrants at those locations that were known dogfighting kennels or associated with dogfighting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Specific locations where the dogfighting operations were located were not available.

In addition to rescuing the animals, officers seized about 30 guns, $40,000 in cash, and various evidence related to dogfighting, according to the release.

In total 305 dogs were rescued, with 275 believed to be associated with dogfighting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are providing care for the dogs.

“The depravity involved in carrying out a dogfighting conspiracy is unimaginable to most people, and those involved in such a crime must be rooted out and punished,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in the release.

As state attorney general, McMaster started a dogfighting task force. “On behalf of all South Carolinians, I would like to thank the dedicated state and federal law enforcement officers who uncovered and disrupted this unspeakable cruelty. Our state is safer because of their hard work on this investigation.”

The Animal Welfare Act makes it a felony punishable by up to five years in federal prison to fight dogs or to possess, train, sell, buy, deliver, receive, or transport dogs intended for use in dogfighting, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this was the first step in a continuing investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The U.S. Marshals Service, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Hill Police Department, Indiana Gaming Commission, and Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are also assisting in the investigation, according to the release.

“SLED continues to see the devastating impacts of dog fighting across South Carolina. Law enforcement often finds that guns, illicit drugs, human trafficking, and child abuse are involved with instances of animal abuse,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel said in the release. “This operation was only a success because multiple agencies made up of dedicated professionals worked tirelessly for justice. Dog fighting is both inhumane and illegal — it will not be tolerated.”

U.S. Attorneys Jane Taylor, Elle Klein, Elizabeth Major, and Carrie Fisher Sherard are prosecuting the case.

Anyone with information on dogfighting operations in South Carolina is asked to call 800-424-9121.

In October 2019, a federal jury took about two hours to find a north Columbia man guilty of keeping pit bulls for animal fights, The State previously reported.

Santerrio Smith who had a pit bull named Cain — short for the painkilling drug Novocaine — was part of a small but thriving dog-fighting culture in the Midlands, a world in which dogs fight to the death, watched by gamblers who bet $10,000 or more, The State previously reported.

Smith is now serving a 25-year sentence in federal prison on various charges including drug offenses.

“Even after the many years we have worked to protect dogs from the calculated brutality that dogfighting perpetuates, our responders are still struck by the resilience of these dogs who have suffered unthinkable cruelty,” Humane Society President and CEO Kitty Block said in the release. “We are grateful to the federal and state officials for intervening on behalf of these dogs and for the opportunity to work together to get them the care they deserve.”

Recommended Stories

  • Man and woman repeatedly punch, then mace driver before taking off, Maine cops say

    Maine State Police is investigating and searching for the pair.

  • More than 80 dogs seized from York County property, authorities say

    More than 80 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County, authorities said.

  • Harrowing film tells of Las Vegas shooting and its aftermath

    A pair of cowboy boots that Ashley Hoff never thought she would see again helped unlock a powerful story about the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The resulting film, “11 Minutes,” is an inside account of the 2017 massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas and, more importantly, about how it reverberated in the lives of those who were there. It seems like a strange sentiment given that Hoff was at the show on Oct. 1, 2017, four rows from the stage as Jason Aldean sang “Any Ol' Barstool.”

  • Kentucky teacher says snake, mouse fell from classroom ceilings: ‘Another day living the dream’

    An English teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Kentucky, posted a photo online that appeared to show a baby rat snake coiled around his desk telephone.

  • In Puerto Rico, Volunteers Save Animals After Hurricane Fiona

    After Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, animal lovers are working to take care of homeless pets and bracing for a new wave of stray animals.

  • Kelly Ripa Says This Is the Most Consistent Good Thing in Her Marriage With Mark Consuelos

    If there’s one thing we can count on with Kelly Ripa, it’s that she’s going to bring all the honesty and all the sass. From sex talks to silly Instagram posts, Ripa keeps her life transparent for her fans, letting them in on all the details. It’s super refreshing, and she’s only getting more honest […]

  • Ky. deputy sheriff shoots man accused of attacking a woman and child with a hammer

    State police said the suspect charged at the deputy with the hammer before he was shot.

  • Nazis, Patriot Front Converge at a Drag Bingo at Texas Church

    Hundreds of right-wing extremists, Nazis, members of the Proud Boys, and Patriot Front all joined to protest the church's drag bingo event.

  • 35-year-old who made more than 1,000 jumps dies in skydiving accident, SC officials say

    “Losing a member of our community affects everyone and we mourn the loss of a friend and fellow jumper.”

  • 64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

    Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

  • Police Arrest Two Men, Seek A Third For Deadly Oslo Gay Bar Shooting

    Little information was provided about the suspects.

  • Selma Blair reflects on her 'Dancing with the Stars' debut: 'It burst my heart open'

    The "Cruel Intentions" actress, who turned 50 earlier this year, told "Good Morning America" that performing her Viennese waltz with partner Sasha Farber was "a whole opening of hope" for her. Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disorder in which cells from the immune system attack the central nervous system, in 2018.

  • Poverty in Lebanon drives deadly migrant tragedy

    STORY: Tripoli. A city where Lebanon’s richest politicians live – and the poorest residents once again mourn their dead.Among them, taxi driver Mustafa Misto, and his three young children. Their bodies were found off Syria’s coast on Thursday (September 22) after they left Lebanon on a migrant boat carrying over 100 people. Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamie told Reuters 95 people died in the accident, including 24 children and 31 women.This voyage marks the deadliest of its kind from Lebanon, where despair is forcing more and more people to attempt the perilous journey on overcrowded boats to seek a better life. Misto embarked on his ill-fated journey to Europe after falling heavily in debt. Relatives and neighbours say he sold his car and his mother’s gold to feed his family, yet still could not afford simple things, like cheese for his children’s sandwiches. His cousin Rawane El Maneh said that while everyone knows they may die at sea, some bank on hope: “They went with hope, not to die, but to renew their lives. Now they are in a new life. I hope it's much better than this one here. I still can't understand why this happened, I really can't get my mind around it. I really wish they made it and were able to secure a good life, the life they were dreaming of."The tragedy highlights the soaring poverty levels in northern Lebanon, which has caused people to take desperate measures- three years into the country’s financial collapse. While many of Lebanon’s sectarian leaders have spent money in their communities, Tripoli residents say their town has been neglected, despite being home to a number of ultra-rich politicians. El Maneh voiced anger at Najib Mikati, Lebanon's billionaire tycoon prime minister.“We're in a country where politicians just suck up money, talk, and have no regard for what people need.”Lebanon's second city with a population of roughly half a million, Tripoli was already the country’s poorest before the financial crisis – due to decades of corruption and bad governance overseen by elites. Experts say the city has seen no major development efforts since the 1975-90 civil war.Mikati's office denies all charges of neglect, however. In a statement it said the tycoon's charitable foundations had long been among the city's biggest supporters.

  • Flori-duh strikes again: Bicycle drive-by shooting, drunk driving inside Walmart

    Frank Cerabino's column on zany Florida news: Drive-by shooting on a bicycle; shopping cart DUI arrest inside a Walmart and drunk driving on a horse.

  • ‘11 Minutes’ Is the Most Terrifying—and Frustrating—Docuseries of the Year

    Paramount+In terms of unadulterated experiential terror, 11 Minutes has few non-fiction equals, utilizing an array of cellphone and bodycam videos to place viewers directly in the midst of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people died that evening and another 869 were injured, all due to the lethal actions of a lone gunman firing from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Boasting commentary from Jason Aldean, who w

  • Making sense of Dakereon Joyner’s decreased role for South Carolina in 2022

    Also, USC has had success with mid-game adjustments. So why can’t the Gamecocks start faster?

  • Bengals make roster move before Week 3 vs. Jets

    A move to compensate for the injury to Germaine Pratt.

  • Mississippi State football earns straight A's against Bowling Green. Here's why.

    Mississippi State football received a passing grade in every phase during Saturday's 45-14 win against Bowling Green. Even special teams got an A+.

  • A timeline of Brett Favre's involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scheme

    Brett Favre hasn't been charged with a crime, but he's one of the central players in a $77 million fraud case involving the Mississippi government.

  • Kern County Sheriff's homicide officials seek public’s help regarding death of Mexico native

    Kern County Sheriff's homicide investigators seek the public’s help regarding the June 2021 death of Mexico native Gabriel Barraza-Acosta.