Over 300 tons of humanitarian aid destroyed after Russian drone attack on Lviv, says UN official

Over 300 tons of humanitarian aid stored in Lviv has been destroyed after a Russian drone attack, according to the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, on Sept. 19.

“A storage facility belonging to the Caritas-Spes NGO in Lviv was destroyed,” said Brown.

“The vital humanitarian facility, which contained approximately 300 tons of relief supplies, was burned to the ground. I condemn this in the possible strongest terms.”

Brown added that over the past year, the number of Russian air strikes on humanitarian targets has escalated significantly.

Humanitarian workers, facilities, and assets are protected by international humanitarian law, and attacks on them are strictly prohibited.

Russia attacked Lviv with Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones at approximately 5 a.m., targeting three industrial warehouses. These warehouses contained food products, household chemicals, and humanitarian aid.

The fire engulfed an area of nearly 10,000 square meters. One person died, and two others were injured.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi described the fire as one of the worst incidents in the city in terms of damage caused, adding that the losses will amount to hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

