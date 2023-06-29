Over-30s eye Australia gap year as age limit raised

Backpacker greeting kangaroo on Australian beach.

Millions more Brits can now live and work in Australia after the age limit for working holiday visas went up to 35.

The age limit has been extended from 30 for all British citizens making 16 million more people eligible to apply.

Popular with backpacker tourists, the changes are a key part of the free trade agreement struck between the two countries last year.

It will also be easier for Australians to work and travel in the UK.

It follows an agreement between New Zealand and the UK to expand working holiday visas up to 35-year-olds.

The scheme will allow Brits to work and live in Australia for up to three years, with various restrictions on the type of work that visitors are allowed to do lifted by 2024.

In a rule going back more than a decade, British working holiday makers had to complete 88 days of agricultural work if they wanted to stay in Australia, for every additional year they would like to stay on.

These rules are now being eased, allowing visitors to work more freely across industries.

The three-year allowance does not have to be consecutive and can be taken at any time up until the age of 35.

Sally Cope, UK regional general manager for Tourism Australia, said there had been lots of interest from foreign travellers recently in the big sporting events coming up in Australia over the next few years.

"It's an exciting time and these big sporting events, like the FIFA woman's football world cup and Olympics in Brisbane in 2032, offer the temporary contract type work that young visitors want."

According to Tourism Australia, there are around 35,000 arrivals from the UK on working holiday visas each year and many stay on. `

Restrictions are also easing for Australians, who from July this year will be able to apply for UK working holiday visas up to the age of 35, instead of 30, and stay for three years instead of two.

Australia is a popular destination for young people, among Europeans.

Aside from lifestyle attractions, wages are slightly higher than many European countries.

Australia's minimum wage is currently $21.38 (£11.22) with the UK's minimum wage standing at £10.42, for those aged over 23 years old.