Over 35 Ascend Hotels Earn Top Rankings For Exceptional Guest Experience

Eight Properties from Choice Hotels' Industry-Leading Soft Brand Collection Claimed Top Spot in Their Markets

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 35 properties in the Ascend Hotel Collection, a global portfolio of resort, boutique and historic hotels franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., have ranked among the top five hotels in their respective markets on Tripadvisor as of July 6, 2020. Ascend offers nearly 315 unique hotels in some of the world's top travel destinations, with new properties expected to open later this year in locations like Daytona Beach, Florida; Portland, Oregon; Palo Alto and Santa Clara, California; and Seattle.

Port Inn and Suites Portsmouth – Portsmouth, New Hampshire More

"As Americans get back on the road, Ascend offers a wealth of hotel options in drive-to destinations across the country, making it the perfect choice for leisure travelers seeking an immersive, local experience," said Dianne Taylor, head of brand, Ascend Hotel Collection, Choice Hotels. "The brand's outstanding Tripadvisor rankings demonstrate that guests can rely on the Ascend collection of hotels to consistently deliver on excellent customer service and one-of-a-kind amenities that keep them coming back, time and time again."

Eight Ascend properties were ranked No. 1 in their respective markets on Tripadvisor, including:

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative, which is the company's global, holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools they need to achieve superior levels of cleanliness and address health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing.

Additional properties ranked within the top five in their respective markets on Tripadvisor include:

*Temporarily closed; hotel schedules and availability subject to change

Ascend Hotel Collection®: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 590,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.