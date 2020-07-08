Over 35 Ascend Hotels Earn Top Rankings For Exceptional Guest Experience

Eight Properties from Choice Hotels' Industry-Leading Soft Brand Collection Claimed Top Spot in Their Markets
ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 35 properties in the Ascend Hotel Collection, a global portfolio of resort, boutique and historic hotels franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., have ranked among the top five hotels in their respective markets on Tripadvisor as of July 6, 2020. Ascend offers nearly 315 unique hotels in some of the world's top travel destinations, with new properties expected to open later this year in locations like Daytona Beach, Florida; Portland, Oregon; Palo Alto and Santa Clara, California; and Seattle.
"As Americans get back on the road, Ascend offers a wealth of hotel options in drive-to destinations across the country, making it the perfect choice for leisure travelers seeking an immersive, local experience," said Dianne Taylor, head of brand, Ascend Hotel Collection, Choice Hotels. "The brand's outstanding Tripadvisor rankings demonstrate that guests can rely on the Ascend collection of hotels to consistently deliver on excellent customer service and one-of-a-kind amenities that keep them coming back, time and time again."
Eight Ascend properties were ranked No. 1 in their respective markets on Tripadvisor, including:
- Bluegreen Vacations Big Bear Village – Big Bear Lake, California
- The Bolling Wilson Hotel – Wytheville, Virginia
- The Cove Hotel – Long Beach, California
- Inn at the Mill – Springdale, Arizona
- Liberty Hotel – Cleburne, Texas
- Port Inn and Suites Portsmouth – Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- Shoreline Inn & Conference Center – Muskegon, Michigan
- Unity Hotel and Conference Center – Lee's Summit, Missouri
Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.
All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative, which is the company's global, holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools they need to achieve superior levels of cleanliness and address health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing.
Additional properties ranked within the top five in their respective markets on Tripadvisor include:
- Bluegreen Parkside Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Virginia
- Bluegreen Vacations Grande Villas At World Golf Village – Saint Augustine, Florida
- Bluegreen Vacations Innsbruck Aspen – Aspen, Colorado
- Bluegreen Vacations Studio Homes at Ellis Square – Savannah, Georgia
- Bluegreen Vacations Suites at Hershey – Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Bluegreen Vacations The Soundings – Dennis Port, Massachusetts
- Bluestem Hotel Torrance-Los Angeles – Torrance, California
- Castillo Real – Saint Augustine, Florida
- Elizabeth Oceanfront Suites – Newport, Oregon
- Emotions All Inclusive Juan Dolio* – Juan Dolio Beach, Dominican Republic
- Emotions All Inclusive Puerto Plata* – Playa Dorado, Dominican Republic
- Federal Pointe Inn – Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
- Glenwood Suites – Glenwood Springs, Colorado
- Hotel Florence – Florence, South Carolina
- Hotel Napa Valley – Napa, California
- Hotel Napoleon – Memphis, Tennessee
- Inn Off Capitol Park – Sacramento, California
- K Bar S Lodge – Keystone, South Dakota
- The Century House – Latham, New York
- The Giacomo – Niagara Falls, New York
- The Golden Hotel – Golden, Colorado
- The Heritage Inn & Suites – Garden City, Kansas
- The Inn at Henderson's Wharf – Baltimore, Maryland
- The Oaks Hotel & Suites – Paso Robles, California
- The Opus Hotel*– Stabroek, Guyana
- The Pine Lodge on Whitefish River – Whitefish, Montana
- The Volare – San Clemente, California
- The Waters – Hot Springs, Arkansas
- Villa Montes Hotel – San Bruno, California
- Yellowstone Valley Lodge – Livingston, Montana
*Temporarily closed; hotel schedules and availability subject to change
