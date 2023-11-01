Over 350 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, awaiting evacuation from Gaza to Egypt

Soldiers at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip

Ukraine has begun preparations for the evacuation of its citizens from the Gaza Strip, following Egypt's decision to allow foreigners to leave the enclave through the Rafah border crossing, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, reported on Facebook on Nov. 1.

The ministry is coordinating the preparations along with other relevant agencies and Ukrainian embassies in the region. 358 people, mostly women and children, are in line to be evacuated.

"We are working to evacuate our people as soon as possible. The matter is under the personal supervision of [Foreign] Minister Dmytro Kuleba," Nikolenko said, adding that Kyiv has sent official requests to relevant parties for permits to allow Ukrainians to leave the Gaza Strip and transit through Egyptian territory.

Transportation has been arranged and travel documents have been prepared for those Ukrainians who lack valid documents. A group of diplomats will be dispatched to help Ukrainians to reach the border with the enclave.

Egypt has said that the departure of foreigners will take place in alphabetical order according to their nationality.

Ukraine hasalready evacuated 540 of its citizens from Israel since the start of the war. About 4,000 Ukrainians have left the country since Oct. 7.

