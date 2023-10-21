Over $4.2 billion provided by global allies to aid Ukrainian businesses, PM Shmyhal reveals

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Ukraine’s international partners have provided more than EUR 4 billion ($4.2 billion) to support to Ukrainian entrepreneurs under various programs, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Oct. 20.

"Our allies also support Ukrainian businesses and economy," Shmyhal said, according to a report of the meeting by news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

“Under various programs, international partners have provided Ukrainian entrepreneurs with more than EUR 4 billion ($4.2 billion) in support,” the prime minister said.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the German government state bank KfW, and the United States Agency for International Development provided the most funds to Ukrainian businesses.

In 2023, the EBRD has already provided Ukraine with financial support worth $1.2 billion.

In total, the bank has promised to allocate at least $3 billion to help Ukraine.

