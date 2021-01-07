Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's CNBG administered in emergency use

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Jan. 4 via China's emergency use program, the company said late on Thursday.

Two vaccines respectively from two institutes owned by CNBG, a unit of state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), are included in China's emergency vaccination scheme, which was officially started in July targeting specific groups of people facing a high infection risk.

"No serious adverse reaction was reported in large-scale emergency use of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines," CNBG said on Chinese social media WeChat.

A total of 72,000 people have been overseas after receiving China's emergency jabs, including around 40% of more than 5,000 staffers on one Chinese firm's Pakistan-based project, CNBG said.

None of the vaccinated diplomats, international organization representatives or employees at Chinese firms, who went to countries of high virus risk, contracted the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, despite their close contact with infected locals, CNBG said.

The firm did not break down the number of doses for each of the two vaccines used in the emergency program.

Aside from CNBG's two vaccines, China's emergency use program also includes a potential shot from Sinovac Biotech. A fourth candidate from CanSino Biologics was approved for use in Chinese military personnel.

The vaccine from CNBG's unit Beijing Institute of Biological Products was approved in China for broader use among the general public last year. The two-dose regimen is 79.34% effective against the disease, according to interim analysis from late-stage clinical trials overseas.

Although the CNBG vaccine's protection rate is lower than the more than 90% efficacy of vaccines from Moderna Inc or Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE, it can be transported and stored at less demanding temperatures.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

    Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt hopes President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence can still be friends after Trump's backers forced their way into the Capitol and tried to hunt the vice president down.Congress began certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win Wednesday when an armed, pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building and disrupted the process for hours. Pence's pledge to certify the results — he didn't have the Constitutional authority to challenge them — was seemingly a trigger for the siege, which came minutes after Trump told the gathered crowd he hoped Pence would "stand up for the good of our country" and continued to criticize him for not doing so.But on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Earhardt somehow saw the possibility of reconciliation between the two leaders. After co-host Steve Doocy noted there was no way for Pence to "wave that magic wand" and spin the election for Trump, Earhardt said she "hope[s] that doesn't taint their relationship, because they've been such supporters of one another." An incredulous Doocy wondered how that could even be possible, but Earhardt continued, saying "I hope the president will be able to forgive him.""I hope that they can move forward and move past this and just agree there were differences," Earhardt finished.> Ainsley Earhardt, who has been offering weird apologia for Trump all morning, says she hopes Trump "forgive" Mike Pence for not trying to overthrow the election for him pic.twitter.com/2f9e0Hav66> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2021Those differences include a fundamental understanding of how the Constitution and American elections work, but sure.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory