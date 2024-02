Over 40 fire departments in Beaver County receive state grants for 2024

HARRISBURG ― A new wave of state-funded grants for first responders will benefit over 40 of Beaver County's fire departments and emergency medical service groups.

The grants are a part of the Office of the State Fire Commissioner's (OSFC) Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which provides support for the two groups of first responders across the state. The annual program is awarded to departments for various reasons, including improving facilities, getting new safety equipment or reducing organizational debt.

Below is a list of all the agencies in Beaver County that will receive funding this year. The organization's name appears how they are listed in the state documents, and totals have been rounded to the nearest dollar for clarity.

Ambridge Borough Fire Department - $14,034

Ambridge Volunteer Fire Department - $15,785

Baden Volunteer Fire Department - $16,952

Beaver Falls City Fire Department - $15,396

Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department (EMS) - $15,000

Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department (Fire) - $16,952

Big Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Company - $14,812

Big Knob Volunteer Fire Department - $15,007

Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department - $14,423

Brighton Township Volunteer Fire Department (EMS) - $14,998

Brighton Township Volunteer Fire Department (Fire) - $16,952

Center Township Fire House No. 2 - $14,229

Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 - $15,000

Center Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 3 - $13,645

City of Aliquippa DBA Aliquippa Bureau of Fire - $15,201

Conway Volunteer Fire Department - $15,007

Darlington Township Volunteer Fire Department - $15,590

Daugherty Township VFD - $14,423

Economy Volunteer Ambulance Service - $10,000

Economy Volunteer Fireman's Association - $15,000

Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department - $15,590

Freedom Volunteer Fire Department - $13,062

Hanover Volunteer Fire Department - $14,034

Harmony Township Volunteer Fire Department - $16,174

Hookstown Volunteer Fire Department - $14,618

Hopewell Township Volunteer Fire Department - $14,812

Independence Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 - $15,007

Industry Borough Volunteer Fire Department - $14,229

Midland Volunteer Fire Department - $13,451

Monaca Fire - $40,618

New Brighton Volunteer Fire Company - $29,952

North Sewickley Township Volunteer Fire Department - $16,174

Patterson Heights Volunteer Fire Department - $14,229

Patterson Township Volunteer Fire Company - $13,840

Pine Run Volunteer Fire Department - $14,229

Potter Township Volunteer Fire Department - $13,840

Racoon Township Independent Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 - $14,618

Rochester Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 - $28,979

Shippingport Volunteer Fire Company - $13,256

South Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Company - $13,451

Vanport Township Volunteer Fire Department - $14,812

West Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department - $13,062

Volunteer departments in Lawrence and Allegheny counties also received funding, including the Ellwood City Volunteer Fire Department. The department on the border of Beaver County was awarded $14,034 through its state grant.

The full list of agencies across Pennsylvania that received grants can be found on the state's Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program website.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Over 40 fire departments in Beaver County receive state grants