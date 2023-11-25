Over 400 brave the cold for a polar plunge to support the Monmouth County SPCA

BELMAR – Over 400 people braved the cold on Saturday to take a plunge into the ocean in support of the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Morgan Donovan, 36, of Neptune said the water was warmer than the air. So, as she surfaced, she “had the wind knocked out of” her.

Donovan and her friend Meghan McDowell, 37, of Piscataway have made a tradition of attending the Monmouth County SPCA’s annual polar plunge since it began two years ago.

They raised a couple hundred dollars each for the animal shelter and, this year, placed in the costume contest wearing robes with sewn on stuffed animals.

Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA, estimates that the plunge raised $120,000 for the nonprofit, one of a number of fundraising events throughout the year.

Despite its name, the Monmouth County SPCA is separate from the county government and does not receive funding from them.

Licitra said every year about 5,000 to 6,000 animals come through its doors.

“Last year, we came in at a 98% save rate,” he said. “So that means that 98% of the animals that came into our shelter left.”

Licitra said the annual polar plunge purposefully takes place after Thanksgiving when school is out and families gather together.

This year, the air temperature was in the low 40s and the water temperature was in the mid 50s, he said.

Cathy Klisiewicz, 72, of Manasquan came with a crew of about 20 people in matching “Team Chilly Willie” T-shirts.

She said she volunteers at the shelter and she signed up for the plunge because “it’s a great organization and we do whatever we can to help these animals out.”

Tim Keenan, 57, of Titusville said his family’s rescue of their great Pyrenees lab mix about six years ago was “the best move we’ve ever made.”

He said his family came to the shore specifically to support the animal shelter.

After the plunge he said, “I can’t feel my toes.”

Finn Richard, 9, of Brick was the highest juvenile fundraiser at $1,300. He said he first started fundraising at age 7 with his mother Amy, who is the general manager of operations at the shelter.

Denis McCarren of Minneapolis, Minnesota celebrated his 48th birthday with the polar plunge. His family was visiting friends from Long Branch.

“We did a big family Thanksgiving together and then they said, ‘Hey, let’s do this on Saturday and have fun,” McCarren said.

His wife, Karen McCarren, 48, said this was their family’s first polar plunge in the ocean.

“We normally do it in lakes at home in the ice,” she said. “This is a different polar plunge.”

Licitra said, “We’re just very grateful to the public for always supporting our mission, always being part of what we do at the SPCA. And believing that we’re doing things that are right for animal welfare.”

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

