Over 400 glaciers cover more than 10% of Iceland's landmass and almost every one is shrinking

Scientists say more than 1.2 trillion tons of ice per year are lost to warming temperatures globally. For a nation named after the very stuff that's disappearing, that's forcing difficult conversations. Ben Tracy reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories