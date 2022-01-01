Over 400 migrants disembark from German rescue ship in Sicily

A rescue ship belonging to the German NGO Sea Watch carrying 440 migrants disembarked in Sicily on December 31, capping a year that saw more than 67,000 arrive on Italy's shores.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories