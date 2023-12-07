Over 400 Ukrainian cities and villages remain without electricity due to war

A total of 408 settlements in Ukraine have been cut off the power grid due to hostilities and technical reasons as of 7 December.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

The ministry notes that currently the electricity supply restriction is not applied in any of the regions, and no planned shutdowns of household consumers are foreseen.

However, a number of settlements in the frontline regions remain without electricity due to constant hostilities. 114 settlements and 134,900 metering points remain without electricity in Donetsk Oblast.

63 settlements – about 26,000 consumers – are also without electricity due to hostilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A total of 73 settlements remain without electricity in Sumy Oblast and Chernihiv Oblast.

16,300 consumers were left without electricity, and the electricity was restored for 1,500 consumers in Kharkiv Oblast. An inspection of networks damaged by new shelling in three hromadas of the region is currently underway (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

In addition, a medium pressure gas pipeline was damaged. More than 100 consumers remained without gas supply. The gas leak has been fixed. As of the morning, all consumers have been reconnected to the gas supply network.

The electricity was restored for 302 consumers who had been cut off due to hostilities in Kherson. 3,600 consumers are still without electricity. A total of 45 settlements remain without electricity – more than 26,000 metering points – in the region.

