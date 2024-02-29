Over $41K raised to pay school lunch debt in honor of Cathy Cummings

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — The GoFundMe campaign set up in honor of the late Cathy Cummings has raised over $41,000 just weeks after her battle with cancer came to a tragic end.

In honor of Cummings’ memory, Jen Nance organized the fundraiser on behalf of Cathy’s husband, Sean Cummings, with the goal of alleviating school lunch debt in Oklahoma public schools.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the fundraiser has received $41,185 in total donations.

Sean has made several donations to local school districts, including a donation of $2,115.37 to Mid-Del Schools, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Image courtesy Mid-Del Schools Facebook page.

“This morning we were honored to receive a donation of $2,115.37 from Sean Cummings to pay off our District’s lunch balances!,” the post says. “The gift was in celebration of his wife, Cathy Cummings’ life, who passed away earlier this year. Cathy was the owner of Vito’s Restaurant in OKC, a City Council Member and later, Mayor of the Village.”

