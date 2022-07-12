Over $42,000 worth of jewelry stolen from store in Fayette County, state police investigating

State police in Fayette County are looking for multiple people they say stole over $42,000 worth of jewelry in South Union Township.

Troopers believe that two women stole $42,200 worth of rings, bracelets and necklaces from the Kay Jewelers on Walmart Drive. They say the theft happened on July 8 at around 12:15 p.m.

Surveillance footage recorded a worker showing the women multiple pieces of jewelry from a side-by-side case. It also revealed that the women were able to reach into the case and take merchandise while distracting the employee.

Police are also looking for two men they saw with the women when reviewing surveillance footage. The men were seen with the women before they entered the jewelry store.

One of the women was wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black leggings and a blue hat, and appeared to be pregnant. The other was wearing a long, white Tommy Hilfiger shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 800-4PA-TIPS (800-472-8477).

