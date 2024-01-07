Over $46K of Legos were stolen from V to Victory, people helped rebuild what was lost

Hundreds of children battling cancer are now left without extra toys to play with after over $46,000 of Legos were stolen from V for Victory, an organization that donates the Legos to children battling cancer.

“You go into a store and see Legos on the shelf, it’s like their entire Lego collection being wiped out,” said V for Victory volunteer Meredith Jespersen on Sunday. “It is hundreds of families who are being affected by it, just in one year alone who get to pick a Lego set, after going through treatment.”

On Sunday, people showed up to donate their extra Legos, helping to rebuild what was lost. Sydney Killian and Steve Foster showed up to give a helping hand on Sunday while setting an example for their little boy.

“He had extra Legos, he had duplicates, so instead of turning them in and getting what he wants, we want to teach him a lesson,” said Foster. “You can give back and then to a better cause instead of yourself. Be a better person.”

Every one of these donations and future ones, looks to put a smile on the face of children going through their battle with cancer.

“This is the first thing they get to do when they’re already feeling a little down is to come in here and to see that child’s face, light up looking at the different LEGO sets, and pick out something that’s going to be for them to do. It puts a smile on your face,” said Jespersen with a smile.

Those looking to donate can do so through V for Victory’s Amazon wish list, or by scheduling an in-person donation through the organization’s contact info on their webpage.

