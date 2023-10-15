Over 5,000 human rights violations recorded in Crimea during years of Russian occupation

Over 5,000 human rights violations have been recorded in Crimea since the beginning of the Russian occupation in 2014 – most of them concerned Crimean Tatars.

Source: Alim Aliiev, Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Institute, a public institution of Ukraine that represents Ukrainian culture worldwide, during the conference Crimea Global: Understanding Ukraine through the South, as reported by Ukrinform news agency.

Quote: "Over 5,000 human rights violations have been recorded in Crimea over the past 9.5 years. Most of them concern Crimean Tatars. Russia is trying to draw attention to the Crimean Tatars, posing them as potential terrorists and criminals," he said.

Details: Aliiev said Crimea "has become a model of colonisation measures for Russia".

About 70,000 people have left Crimea since the occupation began, and over 700,000 have arrived from Russia. There are both military personnel and civilians among the newcomers.

"This is our common war. And in this war, many Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and representatives of other nationalities are now at the forefront in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This is a war not only for our territory, for our land, but also for our identity, for our dignity and for our future," Aliiev emphasises.

Background:

Bohdan Ziza, an artist who poured blue and yellow paint (colours of the Ukrainian national flag) on the Russian sham "administration" of the city of Yevpatoriia, is among the Crimean political prisoners. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The political prisoner lost 10 kilograms during his 17-day protest hunger strike, which led to a deterioration in his health. However, Russia does not provide any information on his condition now.

