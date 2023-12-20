Over 5,000 lorries headed for Ukraine stuck in Poland as 4 checkpoints blocked

Four checkpoints on the border with Poland remain blocked for Ukrainian lorries as of the morning of 20 December, and approximately 5,220 vehicles are queuing to enter Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Polish border guards said there are 3,600 lorries queuing toward Ukraine in 4 blocked areas as of this morning: Sheghyni – 1,000, Rava-Ruska – 600, Krakowiec – 500, Yahodyn (traffic was blocked on 18 December after 15:00 Kyiv time) – 1,500 freight vehicles."

Details: Speaking about other areas, Demchenko reported that 570 lorries were waiting to pass from Slovakia to Ukraine toward the Uzhhorod checkpoint as of Wednesday morning. There is a temporary suspension of movement of freight vehicles from Ukraine. A total of 700 lorries are registered in the eQueue electronic queue to leave Ukraine this morning.

Traffic toward Hungary is moving, but there are queues. As of the morning of 20 December, 250 lorries were waiting to pass through the Tysa checkpoint into Ukraine.

As of this morning, 800 lorries were waiting to pass towards Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint in Romania.

Support UP or become our patron!