Over 5,000 positions ready-to-be-filled at Kings Island during Monday's job fair

Kings Island is hosting a job fair Monday to fill more than 5,000 positions for the park's summer season.

According to a release from Kings Island, the fair will be go on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the park. All available positions pay $15 to $18.50 per hour and are open to ages 16 years and older.

"The long holiday weekend could mean big summer employment opportunities for the tristate's students," read the release.

Positions are open in all park operation areas, including rides, merchandise and food and beverages. Immediate interviews and on-the-spot job offers will be made during the fair, read the release.

For more information on the positions available or to apply, applicants can go to visitkingsisland.com.

Monday's job fair is the second that Kings Island has hosted this month. The park opens for the summer on April 16.

In 2021, Kings Island raised its pay for certain seasonal positions after the park had to cut its hours due to a worker shortage, closing two hours early for most of May and June.

According to their website, Kings Island's hours for the 2022 opening day are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kings Island hosting job fair Monday to fill over 5,000 positions