Over $5,000 in rewards offered for information on Brandon Revis, accused of 2016 homicide

ALIQUIPPA ― An increased reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a local man wanted for homicide.

The Beaver County Crime Solvers is now offering a reward of $5,000 for information on 38-year-old Brandon Revis, of Aliquippa, who is accused of killing 28-year-old Sjavante Gilliam in 2016. Officials from the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are also offering a cash reward for information on Revis, with those reporting his whereabouts being eligible for both of the amounts.

"Crime Solvers of Beaver County is offering an increased reward which we hope will prompt someone to come forward with the necessary information to bring Brandon Revis into custody," said Kristen Doerschner, chairwoman for the Beaver County Crime Solvers. "Our goal is always to support law enforcement in their efforts to arrest and prosecute individuals charged with crimes, and we hope to get closure for the family and friends of the victims in cases like this."

Investigators originally charged Revis with the murder of Gilliam on July 6, 2022, after a confidential source came forward to disclose that the Aliquippa man had admitted to them that he was responsible for the homicide and allowed police to connect him to the murder. Investigators had been searching for information on the murder since June 1, 2016, after Gilliam was found shot to death along Aliquippa's McMinn Street.

Police are continuing to search for Revis, who faces charges of homicide, theft and prohibited possession of a firearm. Callers can remain anonymous in their report and can contact the Crime Solvers of Beaver County at 724-774-2000 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

"Investigators have continued to pursue leads in this case, and we hope someone will provide them with the information they need to locate Revis and bring this case to a close," Doerschner said.

