Over 5,000 tickets for impaired or reckless driving in Lower Hudson Valley over holidays

Over 5,000 tickets were issued for impaired or reckless driving during the winter holiday in the Lower Hudson Valley, according to the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

The committee, working with New York State Police, tracked traffic violations and tickets across the state as a part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1. Approximately 106,509 tickets were issued statewide.

Here in the Lower Hudson Valley, approximately 5,037 tickets were issued in the area. 2,146 of those tickets were speeding violations, 103 were DWI arrests, 112 were distracted driving incidents and 97 were child restraint and seat belt violations.

Statewide, about 3,030 tickets were issued for impaired driving. 1,027 tickets were issued for distracted driving and 20,633 were issued for speeding. Other violations, including violating the Move Over law and seatbelt misuse totaled about 81,000 tickets.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee said it received grant funding to provide extra traffic enforcement during holidays and other times of the year where there is a greater risk of alcohol or drug impaired drivers to be on the road.

In total, the committee said State Troopers arrested 510 people for DWI and investigated 3,210 accidents, which resulted in 420 people being injured and five fatalities.

State Police used sobriety checkpoints and both trooper and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles to help stop impaired drivers, including those using handheld devices while on the road.

The committee said the State Police issued 32,934 total tickets and arrested 453 people for DWI last year during its holiday season crackdown.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Over 5,000 tickets issued for driving violations over holiday season