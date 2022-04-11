More than 5,500 new virus species discovered in oceans across the world

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Though we've yet to explore more than 80% of the world's oceans, a new finding is shedding light on what lurks within Earth's water: more than 5,500 new species of viruses.

The research, published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Science, found so many different types of RNA viruses that the team now proposes five new phyla, or divisions, of RNA viruses, as well as discovering a chain to an ancient virus.

"We were quite surprised actually," Matthew Sullivan, professor of microbiology at Ohio State University and lead author of the study, said in an email to USA TODAY. "It was very exciting to find from every angle we looked that we had added likely at least five phyla to the five known phyla for RNA viruses!"

There are millions of viruses throughout the world, hundreds of which are able to infect humans, according to a study by the National Institute of Health in 2012. In July, scientists discovered more than 30 ancient viruses never seen before.

But there are two different types of viruses: DNA and RNA.

Though we know of RNA viruses like COVID-19, West Nile Virus and the flu, little is known about them because the only ones studied are the ones harmful to humans, animals or plants, Sullivan said. For this project, researchers wanted to study the viruses' diversity rather than their impact.

Heartland virus: Researchers warn of tick-borne Heartland virus in US. What to know about the viral pathogen

XE: A new coronavirus variant combination has been detected in the UK. Here's what we know

To examine possible viruses, researchers analyzed 35,000 water samples taken from all oceans throughout the world. Samples included plankton, which are known to carry RNA viruses.

To see if any were actual viruses, researchers used "machine learning" to compare the genes to an ancient one known as RdRp, which has evolved in the billions of years it has been on Earth. Sullivan said RdRp acts as a "barcode gene" so researchers can asses virus diversity. There, they found more than 44,000 genes that are coded as virus protein before researchers discovered 5,504 new marine viruses.

The team noticed they all didn't fit in any of the five already known phylas. So, they were put into five newly proposed phyla: Taraviricota, Pomiviricota, Paraxenoviricota, Wamoviricota and Arctiviricota.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

There were also trends in two of the new phyla. Taraviricota viruses were most abundantly found in tropical waters at or near the equator, and Arctiviricota were common near the Arctic Ocean, the team wrote in The Conversation.

Ahmed Zayed, a microbiology research scientist at Ohio State and co-author of the study, said the viruses' connection to RdRp could help scientists understand how viruses evolved and how they played a role in life on Earth, because Taraviricota appeared to be the connector to past and present.

"RdRp is supposed to be one of the most ancient genes – it existed before there was a need for DNA," Zayed said in a statement. "So we’re not just tracing the origins of viruses, but also tracing the origins of life."

Scientists still need analyze the viruses' full genetic makeup to understand how they influence marine life and their ecosystems, as well as their ecological importance. Sullivan also said it's too early to tell whether the viruses are of any danger.

"At this point, it is very hard to predict the hosts for RNA viruses because they are very small genomes," he said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New RNA virus species: Over 5,500 in world oceans, study finds

Recommended Stories

  • Man wanted for stealing computers from Costco, MPD says

    Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help for information on a man who stole computers from Costco.

  • China Charges Ex-Hangzhou Party Chief With Taking ‘Huge’ Bribes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities accused the former Communist Party chief of Hangzhou of accepting “huge” bribes, escalating a corruption probe in the affluent eastern city where Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are headquartered. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.

  • Ecuador robbers who made off with 2.8 tonnes of drugs caught

    The robbers disguised themselves as police before stealing drugs from a government-run warehouse.

  • Fishy math! Scientists trained fish and stingrays to add and subtract

    Have you ever been accused of having the memory of a goldfish? It’s a common refrain that goldfish have incredibly short memories lasting only a few seconds, but that isn’t true. In fact, many fish species have impressive cognitive abilities ranging from object recognition to memorization, and now we know that at least some fish can do basic arithmetic. Vera Schluessel from the Institute of Zoology at the University of Bonn, and colleagues, crafted a series of tests to investigate how cichlids a

  • Plastic pollution is a growing threat

    Here's why we need to worry about plastic pollution.

  • Ancestry tests are used to deepen divisions when they are misinterpreted

    Though humans can have different skin tones, speak different languages or have different genders, we all share 99.9% of our DNA.

  • How high can buildings get? IL engineer who helped build the world’s tallest has an answer

    Bill Baker led the structural engineering team behind the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building at more than a half-mile high. How much higher can buildings go? Baker breaks it down for us.

  • Scientists claim they've found a perfectly preserved dinosaur fossil killed when the mass extinction asteroid hit the earth 66 million years ago

    Dinosaur fossils found at Tanis in North Dakota are believed to date back to the mass extinction event when an asteroid struck 66 million years ago.

  • Who owns the moon? A space lawyer answers

    Edwin E. 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil A. Armstrong/NASA/AP PhotoMost likely, this is the best-known picture of a flag ever taken: Buzz Aldrin standing next to the first U.S. flag planted on the Moon. For those who knew their world history, it also rang some alarm bells. Only less than a century ago, back on Earth, planting a national flag in another part of the world still amounted to claimi

  • The forecast on planet Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

    Frigid and far-flung Neptune, our solar system's outermost planet, is adding to its reputation as an enigmatic world, with astronomers puzzled by a surprising drop in its atmospheric temperatures during the past two decades. Focusing upon Neptune's stratosphere - the atmosphere's relatively stable region above the turbulent weather layer - the researchers had expected to find rising temperatures in the part of the planet visible from Earth with the onset of its southern hemisphere summer, a season lasting four decades. Instead, they found temperatures declining significantly.

  • Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches

    Houston, we have a problem! SpaceX, Astra Space and Rocket Lab USA are among a handful of U.S. companies expected to fill the vacuum, but industry officials have doubts about their capacity to quickly ramp-up. As the race between companies, including Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper, for building giant satellite constellations to beam broadband internet from space heats up, demand for launches is expected to skyrocket.

  • Microplastics in the human body: What we know and don't know

    Researchers in recent months have announced the discovery of microplastics traveling in the bloodstream and embedded deep in lung tissue.

  • NASA delays Artemis 1 Moon rocket test to April 12th

    NASA has once again delayed the final test of its next-generation Space Launch System.

  • Elon Musk featured in Chinese embassy event focused on space exploration

    American billionaire Elon Musk was featured at an event in Beijing's embassy in Washington on Saturday that focused on space exploration, just a few months after a minor spat China had with Musk's company SpaceX over the trajectories of its satellites. Musk's short, pre-recorded remarks were played on three large screens to an audience of American schoolchildren, their parents and teachers, embassy staff and journalists. "I look forward to humanity working together to form self-sustaining civili

  • First private mission as Dragon capsule docks at ISS

    Ax-1 crew members Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe arrive at the international space station after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida the previous day.

  • Scientists learned how spiders build webs using night vision and A.I.

    Spiders can be exceptionally intriguing creatures. Whether we’re talking about megaspiders that give you nightmares, or spiders that hunt in choreographed packs, these (sometimes) tiny creatures can be spectacular. Now, researchers with John Hopkins University may have unraveled one of the biggest mysteries surrounding spiders. The researchers say they were able to use night vision … The post Scientists learned how spiders build webs using night vision and A.I. appeared first on BGR.

  • Here's where Blue Origin's Denver office is landing

    It’s no moon landing, but Blue Origin now has a new office launching pad in Highlands Ranch. Jeff Bezos’ rocket and space company has taken two floors at 8744 Lucent Blvd, at the southeast corner of Lucent Boulevard and C-470, according to on-site office personnel. Kent, Washington-based Blue Origin began recruiting workers in Colorado earlier this year, even selling out an open house event on Feb. 17 in Highlands Ranch.

  • Cathie Wood Stocks: Why Ark Believes in Biotech

    Cathie Wood's Ark Investing has a relatively simple investment strategy. "We Invest Solely In Disruptive Innovation." Disruptive innovation does not always work, nor does it always follow a straight line to success.

  • ‘What a ride’: Axiom-1 becomes first all-private crewed mission to dock with ISS

    The four Axiom-1 astronauts who launched from the Kennedy Space Center on Friday arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday.

  • Russia's Ukraine invasion has escalated a brewing battle over space

    Friction with Russia sparked by its invasion of Ukraine has seeped into space, exacerbating tensions over the rules of behavior there and halting negotiations over space weapons.