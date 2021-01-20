Over-50 cruise line Saga becomes first company to require passengers get COVID-19 vaccine

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY

Saga Cruises has become the first cruise line in the world to demand passengers get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of boarding, as part of a raft of new safety measures.

The over-50s only cruise line is mandating that passengers have the vaccine 14 days before departure.

Saga will also carry out pre-departure testing for all passengers, reduce capacity on both its ships and enhance its cleaning regime onboard.

It is also pushing its restart date further out – to May 4 – to allow passengers to get vaccinated in time for their cruise.

Saga Cruises' new ship, Spirit of Adventure, will make its debut in May.

"The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga, so we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Our customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too," a spokesman said. "To allow our customers time to get vaccinated, we are moving the restart date for our travel businesses to May. Our new vaccination policy will be in addition to the detailed arrangements we have already put in place for when cruises and other holidays restart."

Most other cruise lines have released detailed health and safety improvements onboard, but Saga is the first one which has insisted on a vaccine ahead of travel.

Other health enhancements include:

  • Social distancing which feels subtle onboard our spacious ships

  • Additional enhancements to our state-of-the-art air conditioning, which already provides 100% fresh air in all public areas and cabins

  • Improved and expanded medical facilities with a new dedicated isolation area

  • Double medical team

Spirit of Adventure's inaugural voyage will take place on May 4 and Spirit of Discovery on June 2, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saga Cruises first cruise line to require passengers get COVID vaccine

    India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet targets in the first few days of what the government calls the world's biggest immunisation campaign. The country has so far vaccinated 631,417 frontline workers using two shots manufactured locally, one licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. The drive started on Saturday, with 30 million healthcare and other front-line workers first in the queue, followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.