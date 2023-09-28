After over 50 dogs found in Arizona home, police ask for public help in investigation

Chandler police requested help from the public, rescue organizations and veterinary professionals after 50 animals found living in poor conditions were seized from a Chandler home last week.

Following the arrest of April McLaughlin, who faces charges of 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, police were looking for additional information involving the dogs before they were adopted by Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL), the rescue organization run by McLaughlin out of her Chandler home.

Police specifically asked for any photos and veterinary records of the animals to document their condition before they were under the organization's care.

Additionally, police also asked anyone who donated money to SNAWL to contact them with information regarding the rescue name, web link, date(s), donation amount(s) and any supporting documents.

The charges suggested against McLaughlin — which are reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office before an actual indictment — were sent back to the Chandler Police Department "for further investigation," Karla Navarrete-Contreras, a spokesperson for MCAO told The Arizona Republic.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, the Chandler Police Department received information about an ongoing case of alleged animal abuse that began in early September.

The Humane Society said the information prompted a search warrant. During the search of the house, animals were taken from the property into the Humane Society's care.

According to a Facebook post on the organization's account, more than 50 special needs pets were found, many of which needed immediate medical attention.

"This warrant could not have come soon enough for these at-risk animals who are now being directly transported to our trauma hospital where our veterinary team will provide much needed medical care," the Humane Society's Facebook post read.

The dogs were taken to an animal hospital in Sunnyslope where they are receiving medical treatment, according to Tracy Miiller a field operations director for the Arizona Humane Society.

Police are asking that any information about the animals and SNAWL to be sent to the email dedicated to the investigation: specialinvestigation@chandleraz.gov

Republic reporter Abigail Celaya contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler police seek public help in animal abuse investigation