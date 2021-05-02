Over 90 German police injured in May Day riots

  • Police officers stand in front of a fire set up by demonstrators during a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Police officers detain a demonstrator during a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Police and demonstrators clash during the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" in Frankfurt Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
  • Police and demonstrators clash during the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" in Frankfurt Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
  • Police and demonstrators clash during the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" in Frankfurt Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
  • Hooded participants of the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" march in streets in Frankfurt Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
  • Thousands of protestors attend a May Day rally at the Hermannplatz square in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Police officers face with demonstrators during a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Police use a water canon to disperse protesters on the Place de la Nation during May Day march, Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Paris. Protesters, workers and union leaders demonstrated during slimmed down but still boisterous May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
  • Riot police officers frame demonstrators during May Day march, Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Paris. Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Police officers stand in front of a fire set up by demonstrators during a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021.
BERLIN (AP) — At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 protesters were detained after traditional May Day rallies in Berlin turned violent, the city's top security official said Sunday.

More than 20 different rallies took place in the German capital on Saturday and the vast majority of them were peaceful. However, a leftist march of 8,000 people through the city's Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhood, which has seen clashes in past decades, turned violent. Protesters threw bottles and rocks at officers, and burned garbage cans and wooden pallets in the streets.

“Violence against police officers and a blind, destructive rage has nothing to do with political protest,” Berlin state interior minister Andreas Geisel said.

Geisel condemned the throwing of bottles and rocks, the burning barricades on the streets and especially the violence toward police.

“The high number of injured officer leaves me stunned. I wish all of those who were injured in the line of duty a quick recovery,” he said.

There's a nightly curfew in most parts of Germany because of the high number of coronavirus infections, but political protests and religious gatherings are exempt from the curfew.

In France, May Day marches in Paris and the southern city of Lyon were also marred by scattered violence, with riot officers targeted by small groups of violent demonstrators who tossed projectiles and trash bins. Police made 56 arrests — 46 of them in Paris, the Interior Ministry said Sunday. It said six officers suffered injuries, three of them in Paris.

The CGT labor union that organized the main Paris march said violent demonstrators also targeted its marchers at the end of the rally, showering them with projectiles, blows and homophobic, sexist and racist insults. The union said 21 of its participants were injured, four seriously.

