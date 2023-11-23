Over 50 UN states support declaration on the 90th anniversary of Holodomor

A total of 55 UN member states and the EU delegation have signed the Declaration initiated by Ukraine on the tragic 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933. (Holodomor was a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine which lasted from 1932 to 1933 and claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians – ed.)

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "I am grateful to every member state that took this principled stance."

"The horrors of the Holodomor should serve as a clear reminder to current and future generations of the need to prevent such atrocities and attempts to weaponize food, which are one of the key components of Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine."

The Ukraine-initiated Declaration commemorating the tragic 90th anniversary of the 1932-1933 Holodomor at the UN was signed by 55 UN Member States and the EU delegation. I am grateful to every member state that took this principled stance.



It is important that the Holodomor is… pic.twitter.com/z1WXNrmfuH — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 23, 2023

Details: Kuleba emphasised it is important that the Holodomor is attracting increased attention at the UN, and the number of signatures has increased dramatically since the previous such document in 2018.

"Ukrainian diplomacy will continue to work to restore historical justice and honour the victims of the Holodomor," the minister said.

Background: As of November 2023, 92% of Ukrainians consider the Holodomor of 1932-1933 to be a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Support UP or become our patron!