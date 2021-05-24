Over 500 Democratic staffers urge Joe Biden to ‘hold Israel accountable’

Martin Pengelly
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

More than 500 Democratic party staffers and alumni ofJoe Biden’s 2020 campaign have signed an open letter calling for the US president to do more to protect Palestinians and hold Israel accountable for its actions in and over Gaza, where a ceasefire currently holds.

Related: Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian knife attacker in Jerusalem

The move comes amid a deepening split in Democratic ranks, between some vocal members of its progressive wing – such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez – and more centrist figures including Biden who have taken a consistently pro-Israel stance.

Biden has come under increasing pressure to take a firmer stance against Israel after the recent conflict in which more than 230 Palestinians were killed and dozens of buildings leveled in Gaza, while 12 Israelis died from rockets fired by Hamas.

The letter will add to that push and also reflects a more subtle turning point in broader US public opinion, which has become more critical of Israel.

The signatories write that they “commend [Biden’s] efforts to broker a ceasefire. Yet, we also cannot unsee the horrific violence that unfolded in recent weeks in Israel/Palestine, and we implore you to continue using the power of your office to hold Israel accountable for its actions and lay the groundwork for justice and lasting peace.”

The letter adds: “The very same values that motivated us to work countless hours to elect you demand that we speak out … we remain horrified by the images of Palestinian civilians in Gaza killed or made homeless by Israeli airstrikes.”

While condemning violence on both sides, the letter singles out Israel for more blame due to its greater military power and its ongoing occupation of Palestinian communities and blockade against Gaza.

“While Israelis had to spend nights hiding in bomb shelters, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had nowhere to hide. It is critical to acknowledge this power imbalance – that Israel’s highly-advanced military occupies the West Bank and East Jerusalem and blockades the Gaza Strip, creating an uninhabitable open-air prison,” it said.

Biden has sent his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to the Middle East this week, saying in a statement: “Following up on our quiet, intensive diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas … Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.

“He will continue our administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect.”

While Blinken will meet with the leaders of Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan, he will not see anyone from the Hamas movement that runs Gaza. Hamas is a US-designated “foreign terrorist organization” and contacts between US officials and the group are therefore banned.

That means the US must rely on third countries such as Egypt and Qatar to pass messages to Hamas.

Jewish and Arab Americans were among signatories to the open letter to Biden.

Among its demands, it says the Biden administration must “investigate whether Israel’s most recent assault on Gaza violates the Leahy Law, prohibiting US military aid from funding foreign military units implicated in the commission of gross violations of human rights”.

Recommended Stories

  • US looks to preserve Gaza truce, push peace talks

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week’s Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks. (May 24)

  • Biden to meet George Floyd's family at White House on anniversary of Floyd's murder

    President Biden will meet privately with the family of George Floyd on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's murder, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday. Why it matters: The White House meeting comes after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in Floyd's murder; a trial advocates saw as one of the most crucial civil rights cases in decades.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "This is going to be a private meeting," Psaki said, adding that "the courage and grace of this family, and especially his daughter Gianna, has really stuck with the president." Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, his sister Bridgett Floyd, his brothers Philanese Floyd and Terrence Floyd, and his nephew Brandon Williams will be among the family members in attendance, she said. Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd's 6-year old-daughter, will also be at the White House meeting. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House concerned about humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Matt Gutman reports on the latest news in the Middle East following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas late last week.

  • Blinken is making his first trip to Israel this week. Pompeo isn’t far behind.

    Their dual visits come at a sensitive time in the Middle East, days into a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that halted fierce fighting.

  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hit with fine for breaking COVID rules

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been issued with a fine for failing to follow pandemic health regulations at a public event in Maranhao state.Driving the news: Maranhao's leftist governor, Flávio Dino, tweeted late Friday that the far-right president would be fined "for the promotion ... of gatherings with no sanitary safeguards," noting that masks are mandatory and gatherings of over 100 people are banned in the state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The law applies to everyone," Dino said.The big picture: Bolsonaro has repeatedly railed against COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as social distancing, masks and lockdowns despite soaring cases and deaths from the coronavirus in Brazil.The country's Senate last month launched an investigation into the government's handling of the pandemic, a move that could bring political consequences for Bolsonaro.What's next: Bolsonaro has 15 days to appeal the fine. The amount will be set after the appeal period lapses.What they're saying: The president has yet to comment on the fine, but a maskless Bolsonaro said while while giving out rural property titles at the event in Acailandia, Maranhao, that Dino was a "chubby dictator," AFP notes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Clemson softball’s season to remember ends with NCAA loss to perennial power Alabama

    The nationally ranked Tigers finished their first full season of action with a 44-8 record.

  • The Housing Shortage Is Weighing on Home Sales. What to Watch This Week.

    A slate of housing data set to be released this week will offer indications about whether the housing supply crunch will persist into summer.

  • Black man's death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

    On the night of Feb. 8, 2018, Willie Andrew Jones Jr. and Alexis Rankin argued in the car on the way to her parents' home in Scott County, Mississippi. At some point, Jones walked out, leaving Rankin inside. Not long afterward, Rankin’s stepfather was calling 911 to say Jones was dead.

  • Lordstown Motors posts wider Q1 loss, seeks ‘additional capital’ to keep going

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares dropped more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the electric-vehicle startup reported a wider quarterly loss and said it is seeking "additional capital" to fund itself.

  • 'Very disturbed’ by Israel’s disproportionate force against Palestinians: Faishal

    Israel has used “disproportionate force and violence” against the Palestinian people, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said on Monday (24 May).

  • Meet Kyler Aubrey, the golf fan who got the ball after that amazing bunker shot by Phil Mickelson at PGA Championship

    Kyler Aubrey has shared many meaningful moments with Tour players. An interaction with Phil Mickelson in his historic PGA run is the latest.

  • Only 53 songs have debuted at No. 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 - here they all are

    Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" is the most recent song to achieve the rare feat, giving the 18-year-old two instant chart-toppers in five months.

  • Owner of a Gaza high-rise digs through the remains of his building after it's destroyed by Israel

    Jawad Mahdi owned al-Jalaa tower in Gaza, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on May 15. Hundreds of people lived and worked in the building, including members of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

  • Italy investigates cause of cable car crash

    Italy says it has launched an investigation into the cause of a cable car crash that killed more than a dozen people, including children.The Stresa-Mottarone cable car - that travels from Lake Maggiore to the top of the Mottarone mountain - plummeted into the woods below on Sunday (May 23). Five Israelis were among the dead, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry.Italy's alpine rescue service said that two children were taken by helicopter to a pediatric hospital in the nearby city of Turin.The hospital said one child - believed to be between 9 and 10 years old - died after suffering cardiac arrests.Enrico Giovanni is Italy's transport minister."The government, as well all the institutions, are naturally committed to understanding the causes, to understanding what happened. But they are also committed to being close to the families of those who have lost their lives, in particular the child who, as you know, is in hospital in Turin in a critical condition, and who has already been seen by one of his family members in order to provide some assistance. At this moment, assistance to the family members is a crucial element."The Stresa-Mottarone lift had only recently re-opened following the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions.Stresa's mayor, Marcella Severino, spoke to reporters near the scene:“It is a terrible moment for me and for our community and I think also for the whole of Italy. Especially in this moment where we were just beginning to restart.”Severino said that important maintenance works, including changing the cables, had been carried out in recent years.Prosecutors in Milan said they had opened an investigation into involuntary homicide and negligence, according to local media.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Israel and Hamas both claim victory, while Palestinians pick up the pieces in Gaza

    Aid shipments are arriving in Gaza, where fighting between Israel and Hamas stopped Friday following a cease-fire deal. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports on the ground in Gaza where the reconstruction effort is expected to take years. Later, Foreign Policy magazine columnist Elise Labott joins CBSN's Lana Zak with analysis of the Biden administration's first major foreign policy test.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • ‘Stupid and lucky’ woman blasted by zoo for climbing into enclosure to feed monkeys Hot Cheetos

    ‘These are primates we’re talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you,’ zookeeper says

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • 75% of Americans say the country is racist on anniversary of George Floyd murder

    Only 19 per cent of Republican voters believe that America needs to continue to change to give Black Americans equal rights