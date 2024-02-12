Over $6 million in funding announced for water and sewer projects in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — $6.4 million in funds were announced by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WV IJDC) for water and sewer projects in the Mountain State.

The project and funds include:

Bluewell Public Service District (PSD) – Mercer County

A $500,000 grant was approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council for the Bluewell PSD.

When combined with funds from other programs including the Mercer County Commission, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and more, $3.8 million is provided for the project.

New Haven Public Service District (PSD) – Fayette County

Like the Bluewell PSD, a $500,000 grant was approved by the council for the New Haven PSD to help with a water extension for 67 homes along Sunday Road.

$7 million total is provided for the New Haven PSD project, which included the grant, and funds from the PSD, the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund (DWTRF), and other programs.

Birch River Public Service District (PSD) – Nicholas County

The council approved a grant worth $1.13 million for the Birch River PSD to expand water service to 11 homes along Sugar Tree Ridge Road.

Kanawha County Regional Development Authority (RDA) – Kanawha County

The WV IJDC approved a $1.08 million grant to expand water service to 11 homes in the Upper Rambling Hill Area.

Mineral County Public Service District (PSD) — Mineral County

The Mineral County PSD received a $665,000 grant that was approved by the council for sewer system improvements.

$10 million was provided for the project when combined with other funds from Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund (CWSRF) and other funding programs.

City of Romney – Hampshire County

A $1 million grant was approved by the WV IJDC for sewer system improvements in the City of Romney. When combined with other funds from Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), CDS Match Funds, and the CWSRF, $4.4 million is provided for the sewer system improvement project.

Town of Nutter Fort – Harrison County

The council approved a $1 million grant for sewer system improvements in the Town of Nutter Fort. These funds, along with funds from the CWSRF, provide a total of $2 million for the sewer system improvements.

Town of West Milford – Harrison County

The WV IJDC approved a $470,000 grant to the Town of West Milford for water system improvements. These funds, combined with funds from the USDA, provide $1 million for the project.

