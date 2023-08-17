Over 60 Massachusetts beaches closed due to high bacteria levels and harmful algae

Over 60 beaches throughout the state are closed due to high bacterial levels or harmful algae.

As of Thursday afternoon, 67 beaches across the state were closed for either “bacterial exceedance” or a “harmful/cyanobacteria advisory.”

The Department of Public Health’s data dashboard provides water quality testing results for the current beach season and it’s updated twice daily at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Some of the high levels of bacteria in lakes and ponds can be linked to heavy rainfall that caused flooding and contamination, officials said.

“If a beach is closed, do not swim or enter the water at that location to avoid risk of illness.” the state warned.

Swimming in contaminated water can cause problems skin rashes to gastrointestinal and respiratory issues.

To view the full list of closed beaches, click the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

