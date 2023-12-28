Over 60 smuggling networks dismantled by Ukraine's security services since Feb 2022

Ukraine’s SBU security service has eliminated more than 60 groups involved in drug smuggling to the European Union since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the agency reported on Dec. 28.

Almost UAH 2 billion ($52.5 million) in narcotics have been seized from drug traffickers, the SBU said.

Many special operations were also conducted against members of the Russian organization Khimprom, which has been trying to expand its activities in Ukraine since 2014.

Khimprom's leaders are currently hiding in Mexico and give instructions to their subordinates from there.

The SBU neutralized Khimprom's branches in Kyiv and Sumy oblasts back in August. At that time, two former police narcotic officers were arrested.

Khimprom members set up large-scale drug laboratories in these two regions of Ukraine where they manufactured illegal substances.

The NBU operatives seized 23 tons of precursor substances and almost 150 kilograms of finished psychotropic substances from Khimprom members in Ukraine.

The SBU also detained drug traffickers in Odesa who were trying to smuggle more than 200 kilograms of Iranian heroin to the EU in October.

In August, SBU operatives detained four criminals who smuggled more than 200,000 tons of illegal substances from East Asia to Ukraine.

